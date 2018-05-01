By Kamila Aliyeva

The International Mugham Center, as part of its organizational activities, presents projects to promote mugham, ashug, national folk and classical music.

The Center will host a concert of ethnic performers from Peru on May 4 at 8 pm.

On this day, foreign musicians will meet with Azerbaijani mugham performers. The concert is organized by the Delegation of the European Union to Azerbaijan together with the Mugham Center and will be held within the framework of the 2nd IMAGINE Euro Tolerance Festival.

Musicians from Peru Karl Struyf and Alejandro Rivas will perform together with the honored artists of Azerbaijan Sahib Pashazade (tar) and Togrul Asadullaev (kemancha), as well as the talented khanende Nisbet Sadraeva at the concert called ‘Charango meets Mugham’.

Charango is an ancient plucked stringed musical instrument that is used for accompaniment in Latin American music. Predominantly male instrument Charango looks like a guitar, has 10 strings and a tone range up to two octaves. This allows one to perform on it an extensive repertoire of melodies.

On May 6, the center will also host a concert ‘Rembetiko meets Mugham’, at which ethnic performers from Greece will meet with the same musicians from Azerbaijan.

Tickets can be purchased at all ticket offices of the city, ASAN service centers and website www.iticket.az .

The International Mugham Center constantly organizes interesting projects with the evenings of ethnic music of foreign countries. The International Mugham Center implements project “Pearls of ethnic music”, within the framework of which concerts of ethnic musicians from Romania, Moldova, Turkey, Greece, Morocco and other countries were held on its stage.

The center also implemented a very successful project “Sound Waves”, as part of which Azerbaijan was visited by ethnic musicians from Italy, Spain, Greece, Portugal and other countries.

