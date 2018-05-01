By Kamila Aliyeva

Azerbaijani ten year old pianist Shirin Amiraslanova, successfully performed in the second International Piano Competition in Madrid, Spain.

Having performed the music of such outstanding composers as Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Frederic Chopin, Gara Garayev and Albeniz Pavana-Capricho, Shirin Amiraslanova won the title of laureate and was awarded the first place by the unanimous decision of the jury.

More than 70 participants from Spain, Estonia, Germany, China, Russia, Bulgaria, Italy and other countries participated in the two-round competition in five age groups, AZERTAC reported.

The fifth grader of the music school No. 35 named after Sharoyev under the Baku City Culture Department also took first place at the 18th International Piano Competition named after Skriabin in Paris.

---

