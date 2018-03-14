By Trend

A groundbreaking ceremony for the building of new cultural education center, sponsored by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, has been held in the Ceadir-Lunga city of Gagauzia, Moldova, Azerbaijan’s embassy in Moldova said in a message.

The ceremony was attended by Moldovan president Igor Dodon, head of the Gagauzia Autonomy Irina Fedorovna Vlah, representative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Akbar Guliyev.

The Cultural Education Center, to be equipped with all necessary facilities, will promote the children and youth of Ceadir-Lunga city and surrounding regions to realize their potential in various directions and serve for development of the young talents of the Moldovan people.

Construction of the Center will be another symbol of the friendly and close relations between Azerbaijan and Moldova, make its contribution to the progress of these ties.

---

