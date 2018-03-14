By Laman Ismayilova

The new collection "Autumn-Winter 2018-2019" by Azerbaijani designer Yegana Sadikhova is presented at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia.

The collection was highly appreciated by fashionistas, Trend Life reported.

After successful fashion show, national designer is going to visit Cannes. She also received an invitation to Dubai, Beirut and Canada.

Earlier, Azerbaijani designer Yegana Sadikhova unveiled her stunning collection as part of Azerbaijan Fashion Week 2016. Golden brown, red and lilac are dominating in the fashion collection.

Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia is the biggest and the most widely media covered fashion event in Russia, CIS and Eastern Europe.

Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia (until 2011 - Russian Fashion Week) is held in Moscow for more than thirteen years twice a year - in spring and autumn.

The fashion week was opened by such designers as Vivienne Westwood (Great Britain), Catherine Malandrino (the U.S.), Costume National (Italy), JC de Castelbajac (France) and Tony Ward.

This year, Central Exhibition Venue Manage showcases collections from over 100 Russian and international designers. Among the names featured in fashion shows and presentations are: SLAVA ZAITSEV, Artem Shumov, Dokuchaeva, N.LEGENDA, YASYA MINOCHKINA, IVKA, Julia Dalakian, KETIone, ALEXANDR ROGOV, IGOR GULYAEV and many others.

The fashion show will last until March 15.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz