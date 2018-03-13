By Laman Ismayilova

The Cittadellaarte Foundation will hold lectures and meetings with experts in fine arts, fashion, architecture and design.

The lecturers include Lorenzo Balbi, Suad Garayeva-Maleki, Sabina Shikhlinskaya, Jahangir Selimkhanov, and Aida Mahmudova.

Lorenzo Balbi

Description: Director of the Museum of Modern Art of Bologna, the head of the Morandi Museum, the Museum of Art of Memory, the Villa Delle Rosa and Sandra Natali ART residency.

Subject of lecture: Arte Povera

Suad Garayeva-Maleki

Description: Artistic director of YARAT Contemporary Art Space, curator and art critic.

Subject of lecture: New technologies and art

Sabina Shikhlinskaya

Description: Independent curator and artist. Works mainly with video, photography and painting.

Theme of the lecture: Azerbaijani art of reconstruction period

Jahangir Selimkhanov

Description: Head of the Foreign Relations Department of the National Conservatory of Azerbaijan, an expert on the Intangible Cultural Heritage of the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan. Music historian

Theme of the lecture: Arts and music

Aida Mahmudova

Description: Founder of YARAT Contemporary Art Space. Artist, mainly works with painting, photography, video and installation.

Subject of lecture: Artist talk

Provision of YARAT:

ACCESS TO FREE MODERN LIBRARY AND WIFI (the books of the world's most prestigious art publishers are available for readers in Azerbaijani, English and Russian languages, which students can freely use the WIFI service to carry out various study and research project)

AUDIO AND VISUAL PRESENTATION MATERIALS (all audio and visual resources used during the YARAT Academy lectures and workshops will be shared with participants)

INTERPRETATION (all foreign lectures of YARAT Academy are always interpreted into Azerbaijani language, simultaneously or consecutively)

CERTIFICATE OF COMPLETION (at the end of the course, students who will actively attend all lectures and demonstrate a distinguished interest for learning will be awarded with a certificate of completion)

Those who want to participate at YARAT Academy must register by sending an email by the subject of “YARAT Academy” and inlude the below mentioned information

First and last name

Name of the higher education institution, faculty

Contact number

Email address: registration@yarat.az

Deadline for application: March 26, 2018

For more information, please contact:

Tel: 012 505 14 14

Mob: 050 246 92 92

Email: info@yarat.az

