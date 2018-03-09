By Laman Ismayilova

Works by the world-famous Azerbaijani artist have been presented in Russian Trade Representation in France.

Nigar Narimanbayova’s two paintings “Magic of the Night” and “Broken Wings” were displayed at the exhibition timed to International Women’s Day.

The exhibition was co-organized by Stella Art International Association headed by Stella Kalinina and the head of the Russian Trade Mission in France, Alexander Turov.

“Two of my paintings from the series ‘Love Toys’ are on display at the exhibition. I'm glad that my works, together with the works of other famous artists, once again adorn the walls of the 18th-century architectural mansion in the heart of Paris,” the artist said.

The exhibition received full attendance and aroused great interest among visitors.

The event was attended by representatives of the Parisian artistic elite, representatives of diplomatic missions, public and art figures.

“It was nice to see a lot of attention to my paintings and the enthusiasm of the audience. With great interest, visitors asked me about the history of my canvases,” she said.

After viewing the exhibition, guests enjoyed incredible fashion show of French and Russian designers.

Famous for her brilliant works, Nigar Narimanbayova lives and works in Baku and Paris. She graduated from Azerbaijan State Art school named. A. Azimzade and All-Union state Institute of cinematography. S. A. Gerasimov in Moscow.

Her famous painting “Marionette”, which enters the artist's series of paintings “Love Toys”, won the main prize of the Salon of independent artists - TOILE D'OR 2016.

The painting "Adagio" received the prize of the Salon of independent artists - TOILE D'OR 2016.

Nigar Narimanbayova’s “Fantasy’ painting was also displayed at Art Capital 2018 exhibition.

She became the first Azerbaijani artist whose work has been exhibited in the salon of French Artists' Society, founded by King Louis XIV in 1663.

She is a member of the Union of Artists of Azerbaijan and the International Association of Art. Her paintings are displayed in the exhibition halls of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture and Tourism, National Museum of Art of Azerbaijan as well as in private collections.

