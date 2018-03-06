By Trend

The Culture and Tourism Ministry of Azerbaijan has announced several events to be held in Baku in connection with Novruz holiday.

A nationwide celebration dedicated to the International Novruz Day will be held in Icherisheher and in the territory of Baku Boulevard on March 19, the ministry said on March 6.

Another festival will be held on March 20-26 in the territory of the State Architectural and Historical Reserve Icherisheher, where representatives of the countries celebrating this holiday along with Azerbaijan will take part.

The State Historical and Ethnographic Reserve Gala will also host a Novruz festival on March 20-21.

Azerbaijan annually celebrates Novruz on March 20-21.

On Feb. 24, 2010, the UN General Assembly unanimously adopted the "International Novruz Day" resolution, according to which March 21 is recognized as International Novruz Day.

