By Laman Ismayilova

Miss & Mister Grand Azerbaijan is back again with another announcement that woos the fashion lovers.

The beauty contest will open in Elite Events Hall on March 11, Trend Life reported.

Two hundred handsome men and beautiful women participated in the casting for the selection of best models. According to the rules, some 20 men and women, aged between 16-27 were selected to the semi-final.

Guests of the opening ceremony will enjoy a wonderful show with participation of popular singers.

The project is implemented within six months.

The runway shows, awareness-raising campaigns for promotion of national values will be organized as part of the event.

The opening ceremony starts at 18:00. Ticket price is 15 manats.

For more information, please contact:

+994554084680

Media partners of the event are Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az, Azernews.az

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

