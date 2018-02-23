By Laman Ismayilova

The second audition for the beauty contest Miss & Mister Grand Azerbaijan - 2018 will take place in Allure Model Academy on February 24.

More than 100 young men and women participated in the casting, Trend Life reported.

Height requirements remain at a minimum of 1.70cm (women). All participants should meet modeling requirements. The beauty contest is open for models aged between 16-27 years old.

Participation in audition is free. Only young ladies are invited to the second audition.

According to the rules, some 20 men and women, aged between 16-27 will be selected to the semi-final.

The runway shows, awareness-raising campaigns at promoting national values will be organized as part of the event.

