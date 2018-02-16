By Laman Ismayilova

Baku and Naples are very similar. Both cities are located on the shore of the bay. There are many old streets and pavements in the cities.

Baku and Naples became sister cities in 1972. Holding various events within the framework of this event can serve to further development of relations between Azerbaijan and Italy. This was cited by the Italian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Augusto Massari at the press conference timed to the Day of Italian design on March 1.

"We would be happy to hold events with the assistance of the Association of Naples-Baku," said the head of the diplomatic mission.

Gulnara Aslanbeyli, an expert on the study of the trade sphere of the İtalian Trade Agency, that an international event dedicated to jewelry art will be held in Naples on April 15-18 with participation of foreign business structures and representatives of several companies from Azerbaijan.

"At the event, our representatives will be able to meet with the exporters of Italian jewelry products and establish business ties, this fact serves to further development of economic ties between sister-cities of Baku and Naples," she added.

