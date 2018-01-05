By Laman Ismayilova

"The Steppe Man", a movie by Azerbaijani filmmaker Shamil Aliyev continues its dazzling success abroad.

The movie has been nominated for Goddess Nike Award of the Gold Movie Awards Film Festival. The awarding ceremony will be held in London on January 11.

"The Steppe Man", is about a young steppe man who lives in remoteness from the city, closely tied to nature. His father teaches him the subtleties of life in the steppe. Soon after his father's death the young man meets a girl from a city. Their meeting becomes a new page in his life, a step to a big life unfamiliar to him before.

The movie has already attended nearly 30 international film festivals and forums and received a number of awards.

The film was awarded ‘For Fairytale Reality’ at DIDOR International Film Festival -2012, ‘For creative research’ at International Telekinoforuma "Together" -2013, Uluslararası Van Gölü Film Festivalı -2014, Rainbow Film Festival - 2014, "Platinum Awards" at International Movie Awards -2014, Noida International Film Festival-2015 and others.

The was named the best in the nomination “Best feature film” at the Calcutta International Cult Film Festival in India on December 5-6, 2017.

The Steppe Man was also included in the list of candidates of the American Cinema Academy OSCAR-2014 in the nomination "Best film in a foreign language".

Creative work for the movie was done by script writer Vidadi Hasanov, director of photography Rafig Guliyev, production designers Rafig Nasirov and Ibrahim Khalil Aminov, composer Rauf Aliyev, and producers Mushvig Hatamov and Azer Guliyev.

The film stars are Bahruz Vagifoglu, Vidadi Hasanov, Javidan Mammadov, Salome Demuria, Vusal Mehraliyev and others.

The Gold Movie Awards is an independent Film Festival monthly and annual.

The selected movies as well as the winners will receive a golden laurel wreath, which can be used in advertising material.

In the end of the year the winner movie are inviting to our annual live screening event. The live screening location for 2018 will be "Canada Water Culture Center Theatre" in London.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz