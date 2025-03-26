Registration for AZERCELL CUP 2025 continues

26 March 2025 22:03 (UTC+04:00)

Azercell, in collaboration with the Ministry of Science and Education and the Institute of Education, is pleased to announce the launch of AZERCELL CUP 2025.

6-7 grades schoolchildren with a keen interest in informatics are invited to register for the competition. Participants who successfully pass the selection stage will be invited to specialized training programs designed to strengthen their knowledge and skills in IT. Additionally, the most outstanding performers will have an opportunity to join the national Olympiad informatics team, representing Azerbaijan on international platforms.

To participate, interested students are required to register online at https://azercellcup.org by April 4, 2025. Following registration, participants will be invited to a trial examination. The first round of the competition will be conducted online on April 5, 2025.

Since 2017, Azercell has been committed to fostering young talent in informatics, supporting students in their preparation for international Olympiads. During this period students from both Baku and regional schools have secured 90 medals in prestigious global programming competitions.