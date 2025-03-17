Special Novruz offer from Azercell: Enjoy internet and calls at half price with Honor devices from Azercell

17 March 2025 22:56 (UTC+04:00)

This limited-time promotion applies to devices priced at 179 AZN and is valid until March 31, 2025. For more information, visit: https://www.azercell.com/en/ Azercell extends its warmest congratulations to all Azerbaijanis on the occasion of Novruz!

In celebration of Novruz, Azercell is launching an exclusive offer for its customers. The leading mobile operator is offering a 50% discount on “SuperSən 6GB” and “SuperSən 10GB” tariff plans for three months to subscribers who purchase Honor smartphones or tablets from Azercell Exclusive stores or official dealers.

