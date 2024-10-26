COP29 President and UN Secretary-General's advisor discuss climate initiatives

26 October 2024 12:21 (UTC+04:00)

The president of COP29, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev, met with Selvin Hart, the UN Secretary-General's Special Advisor on Climate Issues, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by COP29 X account.

The COP29 President Designate met with Selwin Hart, Special Adviser and Assistant Secretary to the UN Secretary General for Climate Change, to tackle collective action in the fight against climate change, and how COP29 will aim to enhance ambition for governments to align on climate plans," the post reads.

