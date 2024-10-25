SIMA Imza named best Biometric Digital Signature of year by Global Economics

25 October 2024 11:57 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

"AzInTelecom" LLC, operating under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, has been awarded an international honor by "The Global Economics" magazine of Great Britain, Azernews reports citing the company.

The "SIMA Imza" mobile application, belonging to "AzInTelecom" LLC, was selected as the best biometric digital signature application of the year in a vote conducted by the magazine. The award will be presented to the official representative of "AzInTelecom" LLC at a ceremony to be held in the United Arab Emirates in January 2025.

It should be noted that "The Global Economics" is a financial publication and business magazine based in Great Britain. The magazine conducts detailed research on the global business and financial sectors. Since 2019, it has identified companies with outstanding performance in the business sector and has rewarded them within the framework of the "Global Economics" program.

For your information, the "SIMA Signature" mobile application was created in 2022. In 2024, the legal entity solution for the "SIMA Signature" application, which expanded the number of partners to 60, was launched. Integration with numerous government portals, banking and financial institutions, and private organizations has been completed. This year, the number of downloads of the "SIMA Signature" application exceeded 2.5 million. Remote access to over 140 electronic services through "SIMA Signature" is provided via the "Digital Login" single-entry system.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz