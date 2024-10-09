High-Level Ministerial Dialogue on New Collective Quantitative Goal held in Baku

9 October 2024 14:57 (UTC+04:00)

A high-level ministerial dialogue on the "New Collective Quantitative Goal" (NCQG) was held in Baku in the field of climate finance.

Azernews reports citing the post shared by COP29 official "X" account.

"The COP29 team cordially welcomes delegates from around the world to an important event leading up to the upcoming 29th session of the COP," the post said.

Today marked the opening of the High-Level Ministerial Dialogue on NCQG in #Baku, where the COP29 Presidency warmly welcomed delegates from all over the world for an important gathering on the road to #COP29.#COP29 #COP29Azerbaijan pic.twitter.com/cNWNmEhnpp — COP29 Azerbaijan (@COP29_AZ) October 9, 2024

---

