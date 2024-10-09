Entrepreneurs invited to showcase at Zagatala 'KOB FEST'

9 October 2024 12:15 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Entrepreneurs who want to showcase their products and services at the Zagatala "SME FEST" can apply to SMBDA.

Organized by the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA/KOBIA), the next "KOB FEST" exhibition and sales fair will be held in Zagatala, Azernews reports.

SMEs from Zagatala and surrounding regions interested in presenting their products and services at the fair, which will take place on October 11-13, can apply by filling out the appropriate form on the Agency's website: https://smb.gov.az/az/contact-form/exhibition-form/ (please mention "KOB Fest - Zagatala" in the "Event you want to participate in" section).

It should be noted that the purpose of the "KOB FEST" exhibition and sales fair is to promote the products and services produced by SMEs and to expand their sales opportunities.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz