FM Bayramov discusses multilateral co-op with his Portuguese counterpart

23 September 2024 23:47 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov met with Portugal's Minister of Foreign Affairs Paulo Ranger during the high-level week of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, Azernews reports, citing the press services of the Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, the ministers discussed political, economic, energy, cultural, and humanitarian issues, perspectives of multilateral cooperation in bilateral and international organizations, as well as the current regional and international situation between Azerbaijan and Portugal.

The importance of using the mechanism of political consultations in terms of discussing the development prospects of cooperation with Azerbaijan was emphasized.

It was pointed out that Azerbaijan has successfully cooperated with a number of European countries on energy security, and the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding on Strategic Partnership in the field of energy between Azerbaijan and the European Union is a manifestation of this. In this direction, it was stated that our country is ready for practical cooperation with a number of European countries, including Portugal, on the development of alternative energy sources.

Confidence was expressed that Azerbaijan's hosting of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change will make a significant contribution to the fight against climate change, and it was emphasized that it creates wide prospects for expanding cooperation between the two countries.

The importance of the strategic-geographic position of our country, as well as the opportunities created by the projects and initiatives implemented by us in the direction of the development of the Middle Corridor, were mentioned.

J. Bayramov also informed his Portuguese counterpart in detail about the current situation and realities in the region during the post-conflict period, the large-scale restoration and construction works carried out in the territories freed from occupation, the work done in the direction of combating the mine threat, as well as the progress of the normalization and peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

In the Armenian constitution, it was emphasized that the ongoing claims against the territorial integrity and sovereignty of our country are the main obstacle in the peace process.

At the meeting, opinions were also exchanged on other issues of mutual interest.

