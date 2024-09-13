Azerbaijan, Kenya discuss co-op in fields of innovation and green energy

13 September 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

The Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Kenya, Sultan Hajiyev, has met with the East African country's Minister of Youth and Sports Kipchumba Murkomen, and discussed with him the possibilities of cooperation in fields such as innovation, green energy, and sports.

Azernews reports that this has been shared in a post on X.

Held a fruitful meeting with Azerbaijan Ambassador to Kenya H.E. Sultan Hajiyev when he paid a courtesy call on me at Talanta Plaza this afternoon.



We explored avenues for collaboration towards the realisation of socio-economic transformation among the youth in different sectors… pic.twitter.com/ZuDD3vQe7R — KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H (@kipmurkomen) September 12, 2024

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz