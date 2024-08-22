Azernews.Az

Azerbaijani Banks' assets reach 49 billion AZN amid increased loan portfolio

22 August 2024 17:43 (UTC+04:00)
Nazrin Abdul
As of mid-2024, banks in Azerbaijan have reported total assets of 49.089.3 billion AZN, total liabilities of 42.874.3 billion AZN, and balance capital of 6.215 billion AZN, Azernews reports citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

