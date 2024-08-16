Baku and Istanbul metro systems announce Global Conference for 2025

16 August 2024 13:54 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

A memorandum of understanding has been signed between "Baku Metropoliteni" CJSC and "Metro Istanbul" to address the organizational aspects of the inaugural international conference for metro systems, set to take place in Baku in April 2025. The agreement was formalized by Zaur Huseynov, Chairman of "Baku Metropoliteni" CJSC, and Özgür Soy, General Director of "Metro Istanbul", Azernews reports.

Following the signing ceremony, Zaur Huseynov emphasized the strengthened bonds between Azerbaijan and Turkiye, noting that the relationship has evolved significantly in recent years. Since 2015, Baku Metro and Istanbul Metro have been actively collaborating, focusing on knowledge exchange in human resources, new technologies, technical service, and maintenance. Huseynov expressed optimism that these achievements could be further enhanced with the involvement of other global metropolitan areas. He stressed that the upcoming conference aims to become a premier platform for metro systems worldwide.

Özgür Soy, General Director of "Metro Istanbul," expressed confidence in the event’s success. He highlighted the potential for the metro systems of Azerbaijan and Turkiye to offer a new, impactful platform for global metro systems. Soy underscored the benefits of combining Baku Metro’s extensive experience with Istanbul Metro’s technological innovations and the growing production capabilities of both countries. He believes this initiative will serve as a bridge connecting manufacturers and metro systems globally.

The media presentation for the event revealed that early 2024 saw the initiation of idea exchanges and organizational discussions between Baku and Istanbul metros. The conference has been named "Metroconnect," with Baku hosting the inaugural event. Future venues and dates for subsequent conferences will be determined later.

Research indicates a need to address crucial issues and challenges faced by metro systems, explore new perspectives, and discuss innovative proposals. The conference agenda will cover recent advancements in construction, train assembly and repair, subway equipment, innovative technologies, artificial intelligence, repair and service standards, safety, and passenger satisfaction. Additionally, there will be a special focus on scientific research achievements.

To cater to the interests of metro systems, manufacturers, and research institutions, the conference will feature an exhibition showcasing innovations from Baku Metro, alongside other key topics. The event will also involve discussions and meetings with producers, experts in science, education, and research, creating open platforms for various organizations. The conference will span two days and include multiple discussion panels on pressing issues.

The visit by "Metro Istanbul" representatives to Baku lasted two days, during which they discussed the main points of the agreement, reviewed progress, and outlined future plans and tasks.

---

