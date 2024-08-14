Gas transport through Azerbaijan's main pipelines slightly decreases

14 August 2024 14:07 (UTC+04:00)

From January to July of this year, Azerbaijan's main gas pipelines transported 23.869 billion cubic meters of gas, Azernews reports citing the State Statistics Committee.

This represents a slight decrease of 0.5% compared to the same period last year.

During this period, the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum South Caucasus Pipeline handled 56.2% of the total gas transportation. Specifically, 13.423 billion cubic meters of gas were transported through this pipeline, marking a 5.4% increase compared to July 2023.

The South Caucasus Pipeline, which began operations in late 2006, transports gas from the Shah Deniz gas-condensate field in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea to Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkiye.

Initially, it facilitated gas transport from the field's first phase. Since the summer of 2018, it has also been used to deliver gas from the second phase of the Shah Deniz field to Turkiye via the TANAP pipeline, following an expansion of the South Caucasus Pipeline.

