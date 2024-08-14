Consumers spend over 700 million manats on medical products in Azerbaijan

14 August 2024 12:39 (UTC+04:00)

From January to July 2024, Azerbaijan retail network consumers spent 735.1 million manats on pharmaceutical products and medical supplies, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistics Committee,.

This represents a 1.2% increase compared to the previous year.

During this period, pharmaceutical products and medical supplies accounted for 2.3% of the total expenditure on goods in the retail trade network.

