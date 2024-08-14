Consumers spend over 700 million manats on medical products in Azerbaijan
From January to July 2024, Azerbaijan retail network consumers spent 735.1 million manats on pharmaceutical products and medical supplies, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistics Committee,.
This represents a 1.2% increase compared to the previous year.
During this period, pharmaceutical products and medical supplies accounted for 2.3% of the total expenditure on goods in the retail trade network.
