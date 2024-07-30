Azerbaijan signs 'Sustainable Green Building Declaration' at COP29 prep event

30 July 2024 13:54 (UTC+04:00)

The "Sustainable Green Building Declaration of Azerbaijan" has been officially signed at the "Green Construction in Azerbaijan" event, held in preparation for COP29, Azernews reports.

The declaration was endorsed by several members of the COP29 Organizing Committee and leaders from prominent construction companies operating in Azerbaijan.

In conjunction with this, the Azerbaijan Sustainable Green Building Leaders Roundtable is taking place. This high-level meeting features top industry figures, including CEOs, ministers, representatives from UAE construction companies, the COP29 President, and the UN COP29 Senior Champion.

This significant event aims to foster cooperation and drive sustainable development within Azerbaijan’s construction sector. It provides a platform to discuss challenges, explore opportunities, and develop favorable policies.

The roundtable underscores the critical role of green construction in meeting global climate goals and represents a key milestone leading up to COP29. It sets the stage for impactful business transactions and collaborations that will benefit Azerbaijan and have far-reaching implications beyond its borders.

