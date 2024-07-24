Azerbaijani Agency registers new telecom operators

24 July 2024 14:21 (UTC+04:00)

The Information Communication Technologies Agency, a division of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, recently added 6 new telecommunications operators and providers to its registry, Azernews reports.

Additionally, "Proksi fiber" and "Avirtel" LLCs voluntarily withdrew from operation as operators and internet providers, prompting the cancellation of their accounts.

Consequently, the total count of registered telecommunication operators and providers now stands at 163.

The Information Communication Technologies Agency oversees regulation and supervision in information and communication technologies, telecommunications, postal services, and manages radio spectrum across the country.

