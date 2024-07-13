Air passenger transport to Azerbaijan increases

13 July 2024 17:03 (UTC+04:00)

In the January-June period of this year, Azerbaijan transported 1,568,622 passengers by air transport, Azernews reports.

This represents a significant increase of 39.2% compared to the same period last year.

During the first half of the year, Azerbaijan was most frequently visited by 442,964 passengers from Russia, marking a 30.8% increase compared to the same period in 2023.

In June, Azerbaijan received 341,384 passengers, which is 36.1% more than the same month last year. From Russia alone, 95,638 passengers traveled to Azerbaijan in June, an increase of 22.3% compared to May last year.

After Russia, Turkey had the second highest number of passengers traveling to Azerbaijan during the January-June period of this year, with 368,427 passengers. This represents a 23.4% increase compared to the previous year.

The United Arab Emirates ranked third with 215,537 passengers, showing an increase of 47.6%.

