Azerbaijan Bar Association receives Iran's charge d'affaires, Seyyed Jafar Aghai [PHOTOS]

On July 12, at the initiative of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Azerbaijan, a meeting was held between the leadership of the Azerbaijani Bar Association (ARVK) and the delegation led by the acting Iranian ambassador - charge d'affaires, Seyyed Jafar Aghai.

Citing the Bar Association, Azernews reports that ARVK chairman Anar Bagirov stated that there have been friendly relations between the peoples of Azerbaijan and Iran for many years, that he had a meeting with the representatives of the Iranian embassy in our country for the first time, and gave detailed information about the activities of the organisation he leads in recent years and the work done. , including the fact that the Collegium attaches importance to international relations.

Emphasising that he appreciated the meeting, the chairman noted that there is cooperation with the Iranian Bar Association, that quality legal assistance is provided to Iranian citizens in Azerbaijan, and at the same time, he believes that quality legal assistance is also provided to Azerbaijani citizens in Iran.

Acting Chargé d'Affaires of Iran's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Seyid Jafar Aghayi, said in his speech that they were satisfied with the first meeting and appreciated the steps taken by the Collegium in this field. He expressed the importance of the further expansion of future relations between the bar associations of both states, as well as the establishment of close personal relations between the lawyers of Iran and Azerbaijan.

Within the framework of the meeting, preliminary discussions on the organisation of mutual and high-quality legal assistance between the two countries were held, and proposals for future cooperation were voiced.

At the end, the guests were presented with the book "Nizami Ganjavi: advices, sayings, wisdom and aphorisms" published with the support of ARVK, and the official emblem of the Collegium.

