Azerbaijan, Netherlands explore new opportunities for agricultural cooperation

10 July 2024 16:42 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Azerbaijan and the Kingdom of the Netherlands recently explored possibilities for collaboration in agriculture, Azernews reports citing the Ministry of Agriculture.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Azerbaijan’s Minister of Agriculture, Majnun Mammadov, and the Dutch Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, Food Safety, and Nature, Femke Marie Wiersma, as part of an official visit to the Netherlands.

Representatives from Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Agriculture and various agricultural sector companies also participated in the meeting.

Minister Mammadov provided an overview of Azerbaijan’s agrarian development strategy, detailing recent innovative projects and emphasizing that one of the country’s main goals is the development of national agro-food systems and economic diversification.

During the meeting, the two ministers exchanged views on the potential for future agricultural cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Netherlands. It was highlighted that the Netherlands, a leading agricultural country, is keen to share its successful agricultural practices with Azerbaijan. The possibility of expanding cooperation between state and private institutions in both countries, focusing on scientific research and experience exchange, was also discussed.

Minister Wiersma expressed the Netherlands’ strong interest in deepening agricultural cooperation with Azerbaijan. She noted the significant potential for expanding mutual agricultural relations and stressed the importance of developing partnerships between private institutions. Additionally, she underscored the importance of Azerbaijan hosting the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), expressing interest in collaborating on the COP29 agenda.

The two countries agreed to focus on several key areas for future cooperation: Boosting the trade of agricultural and food products between Azerbaijan and the Netherlands, introducing the latest agricultural technologies and digital solutions, implementing experimental programs in agricultural science and education, sharing information, conducting joint scientific research, and exploring new advancements in agriculture.

The meeting demonstrated a mutual commitment to enhancing agricultural cooperation and leveraging each country’s strengths for future collaboration.