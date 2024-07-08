Azerbaijan discusses 15 initiatives under COP29 presidency agenda

8 July 2024 17:03 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Azerbaijan is discussing 15 initiatives within the framework of the COP29 presidency agenda.

This was stated by Deputy Energy Minister and the Chief Executive Officer of COP29, Elnur Soltanov, Azernews reports.

"Azerbaijan can present its initiatives within the framework of the COP29 presidency agenda. We are already discussing 15 initiatives. I am confident that Azerbaijan will contribute effectively and serve as a good example for other countries in terms of efficiency and preparation for COP29," he said.

Soltanov also noted that negotiations are ongoing within the COP29 framework: "There is little time left until COP29, and we must complete more than 50% of our work by November 11 to successfully implement the entire program. The negotiation process is ongoing, and we maintain a neutral position there; decisions must be agreed upon by other states."

It should be noted that COP29, the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), is set to take place in Baku, Azerbaijan. This prestigious event brings together representatives from countries around the world to discuss and negotiate global efforts to combat climate change. As host, Azerbaijan will play a pivotal role in shaping the agenda and facilitating discussions aimed at advancing international cooperation on climate action.

