Azerbaijan-Bulgaria Intergovernmental Commission Meeting set for Baku

Today, the 6th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria will convene in Baku, Azernews reports.

The agenda includes discussions on enhancing cooperation across various sectors between the two nations.

Azerbaijan's Minister of Agriculture, Majnun Mammadov, and Bulgaria's Energy Minister, Vladimir Malinov, are currently engaged in bilateral talks as co-chairs of the commission.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan and Bulgaria maintain diplomatic relations that date back to 1992. Over the years, the two countries have focused on enhancing cooperation in various fields such as energy, trade, and cultural exchanges. Both nations are members of international organisations like the United Nations and the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), which further facilitates their bilateral dialogue and collaboration on regional and global issues.

Economic ties, particularly in sectors such as energy, agriculture, and tourism, continue to be significant aspects of their relationship. Political visits and intergovernmental meetings further strengthen their partnership.

