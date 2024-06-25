Azerbaijan approves rules on application of customs value determination methods

25 June 2024 17:18 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the "Rules on the Application of Customs Value Determination Methods," Azernews reports.

Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed a new decision to this effect.

According to the decision, the customs value of goods entering the customs territory will be determined using the following methods:

- with the bargain price of the goods;

- with the bargain price of the same goods;

- with the bargain price of similar goods;

- by the cost deduction method;

- by the method of value collection;

- by backup method.

The decision will come into effect 30 days after its approval.

