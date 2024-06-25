Azerbaijan approves rules on application of customs value determination methods
The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the "Rules on the Application of Customs Value Determination Methods," Azernews reports.
Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed a new decision to this effect.
According to the decision, the customs value of goods entering the customs territory will be determined using the following methods:
- with the bargain price of the goods;
- with the bargain price of the same goods;
- with the bargain price of similar goods;
- by the cost deduction method;
- by the method of value collection;
- by backup method.
The decision will come into effect 30 days after its approval.
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz