Azerbaijan explores potential cooperation with Spanish company

11 June 2024 17:34 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

Azerbaijan has explored potential cooperation with the Spanish company.

Opportunities for collaboration between Azerbaijan and Spain's "Indra Sistemas" were deliberated upon, as reported by Azernews, citing the Ministry of Economy.

According to the report, Minister Mikayil Jabbarov met with the company's Vice President, Luis Permuy.

During the meeting, discussions revolved around the projects undertaken by "Indra Sistemas" in Azerbaijan, as well as prospective opportunities for localising production in the country. Plans for cooperation in the upcoming period were also addressed.

Specialising in IT and communication services, IT consulting, automated testing equipment, and other domains, Spain's Indra Sistemas has forged business partnerships with over 140 countries and operates in 46 countries.

