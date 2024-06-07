Azerbaijan implements green energy charging points in Garabagh and Eastern Zangezur

7 June 2024 17:20 (UTC+04:00)

Six charging points powered by green energy in Azerbaijan's Garabagh and Eastern Zangezur regions, Azernews reports citing Azerishig OJSC.

These points are strategically located in digital control centers across Zangilan and Jabrayil, as well as at key substations including Khojaly, Shusha-1, Fuzuli, and the Hadrut hub.

Aligned with President Ilham Aliyev's directive to promote electric vehicle usage, Azerishig OJSC continues its efforts in this direction. In preparation for the upcoming COP29 conference, the country is bolstering its charging infrastructure in both urban and rural areas with reliable electricity supply.

The use of green energy at these charging points underscores Azerbaijan's commitment to environmental conservation. Azerishig OJSC's installations are equipped to deliver high-power, fast, and stable current, ensuring efficient charging for electric vehicles.

Furthermore, recent installation efforts spanned various locations including Baku's Training and Innovation Center, Icherisheher substation, Sea Breeze-1 substation in Nardaran village, and trading enterprise along the Gala-Mardakan highway. Additional points were established at the Hajialili substation in Gabala and along the Alat-Astara road in Salyan.

Plans are underway to expand charging infrastructure both in urban centers and rural regions, aligning with Azerbaijan's commitment to a greener future, especially evident as it declared 2024 the "Year of Solidarity for a Green World."

The development of green energy zones, such as those in Garabagh and Eastern Zangezur, is a crucial step toward achieving this goal. Embracing alternative energy sources and the growing interest in electric vehicles will undoubtedly benefit Azerbaijan's ecosystem, particularly in these regions.

It's noteworthy that Azerbaijan will host COP29 in November, with the country expected to welcome approximately 70-80,000 foreign guests. The Conference of the Parties (COP) is a vital platform for global climate action, stemming from the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, which aims to prevent hazardous human interference with the climate system. Established in 1992, COP meetings convene annually, with the upcoming COP29 marking a significant milestone for Azerbaijan as it takes center stage in global climate discussions.

