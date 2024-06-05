Partners express interest in SOCAR's new projects

5 June 2024 16:18 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

At the Baku Energy Forum, SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf reaffirmed the company's commitment as a steadfast partner in the energy sector, Azernews reports.

He emphasized SOCAR's pivotal objective: to serve as a dependable energy supplier not only for Azerbaijan but also for neighboring nations and beyond.

Najaf highlighted the collaborative spirit inherent in SOCAR's partnerships, indicating ongoing discussions and a collective eagerness to pursue new ventures. While historically rooted in oil and gas, Najaf pointed out SOCAR's evolving role as an energy enterprise, with a keen focus on exploring the vast potential of unconventional energy sources both onshore and offshore.

Looking ahead, Najaf outlined SOCAR's ambitious target of achieving zero carbon emissions by 2050, a commitment underscored by tangible initiatives already underway. Among these efforts is a strategic partnership with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) aimed at methane reduction, reflecting SOCAR's proactive stance toward environmental sustainability.

