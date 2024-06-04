Azerbaijan leverages innovative AI models for global energy transition

4 June 2024 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

The Baku Energy Week, scheduled for June 4-6 this year, will unite three prestigious events under one roof. Thus, the 29th International Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition, "CaspianOil&Gas," the 12th Caspian International Energy and Green Energy Exhibition, "CaspianPower," and the 29th Baku Energy Forum will converge to facilitate discussions and collaborations in the energy sector. "CaspianOil&Gas" and "CaspianPower" exhibitions will take place at the Baku Expo Center, while the Baku Energy Forum will be hosted at the environmentally conscious Baku Congress Center.

Baku Energy Week serves as a global gathering point for energy industry leaders, attracting numerous foreign companies to Azerbaijan. Over 300 companies from 37 countries have confirmed their participation, with a notable presence from AIQ, a company with a recent capitalization of $1.4 billion, serving as the Gold sponsor of both the Baku Energy Forum and the "Caspian Oil and Gas" Exhibition.

AIQ, renowned for its innovative energy sector solutions based on SI technologies, will showcase advanced solutions interactively during the event. Dr. Chris Cooper, CEO of AIQ, will deliver a keynote address at the Baku Energy Forum, outlining AIQ's vision for artificial intelligence and its pivotal role in driving innovation and competitiveness in the energy sector.

Saravan Penubarthi, AIQ's Chief Technical Director, will participate in a panel discussion at the "Caspian Oil and Gas" conference, focusing on the "Innovative Approach to SI in Energy." Their insights promise a deeper understanding of AIQ's groundbreaking innovations and practical applications, underscoring the company's aspiration to be a leading provider of artificial intelligence solutions for the global energy industry.

Commenting on AIQ's participation in Baku Energy Week, Dr. Cooper emphasized the event's significance in showcasing AIQ's advancements and customer response, ultimately enhancing safety and efficiency across the energy value chain.

"This event is a great opportunity to share our vision for the future of energy and demonstrate to an international audience how we deploy the industry's most advanced IT solutions, how our customers respond to them, and how these solutions significantly increase profitability across the energy industry value chain. We apply the new capabilities of artificial intelligence in all stages of the work done in the energy field, which significantly improves the safety and efficiency of production processes.

He also highlighted AIQ's expansion plans into new markets, leveraging generative artificial intelligence models developed by the company.

"We are proud of the innovations we have developed on our platform in the UAE in a relatively short period of time. Currently, we are at such a stage of development that we are planning to enter new markets in other regions in order to more actively promote the global energy transition using AI solutions, including the new models of generative artificial intelligence that we have developed," added Cooper.

With more than three years of commercial activity and over 20 advanced products developed, AIQ's presence at the Baku Forum underscores its strategic growth trajectory. The recent acquisition of AIQ's controlling stake by Presight, a UAE-based big data analytics and AI technology company, further solidifies AIQ's commitment to market expansion and customer outreach.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz