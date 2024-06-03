Large-scale project to be implemented in the Garabagh Economic Region

3 June 2024 13:35 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

The Social Strategic Research and Analytical Research Public Union has commenced the implementation of a new project, funded by the State Support Agency for Non-Governmental Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

This marks the first initiative undertaken by a national NGO aimed at bolstering small and medium entrepreneurship in support of the return to Garabagh concept.

Following the Garabagh war, the economic development of our liberated lands has emerged as a paramount concern for our state and national interests. While state-led construction efforts are underway, the active involvement of local citizens in this process is crucial.

The primary objective of this project is to empower young individuals who were internally displaced during the Karabakh conflict, enhancing their entrepreneurial skills and facilitating the launch of their own businesses. The overarching goal is to foster economic growth in the Garabagh economic region and reinforce local communities.

Young people and women residing in the Garabagh economic region will undergo training, receiving information on institutions supporting entrepreneurship, such as ABAD, KOBIA, and the National Entrepreneurship Support Fund. Moreover, they will be briefed on relevant laws and regulations conducive to small and medium entrepreneurship in the region, thereby stimulating entrepreneurial development.

The project will showcase successful entrepreneurs as role models, collaborating with television and online media to publicize its endeavors. Any challenges faced by entrepreneurs will be analyzed and communicated to pertinent state institutions as a set of recommendations. Focus group discussions will be organized in Baku and Fuzuli, with the participation of project beneficiaries and experts.

Upon project completion, one successful business from the region will be highlighted as a role model for participants. Ultimately, this initiative aims to empower young people and women, enabling them to contribute actively to the reconstruction and economic development of the Garabagh economic region, thus fostering their economic independence.

The findings and recommendations resulting from the project's research and analysis will be presented to relevant state bodies.

The project will target residents of Zangilan (Agalı village), Fuzuli, Lachin (Zabukh), Jabrayil-4 towns, and Zobujug settlements. Young people and women from these areas will participate in the training sessions. Presently, Azerbaijan's key priorities include supporting the return to Garabagh, promoting entrepreneurship opportunities, and facilitating the recovery and return process.

