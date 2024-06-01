Deputy Economy Minister:Private investors collaborate to transform Azerbaijan's Karabakh into green zone

1 June 2024 17:13 (UTC+04:00)

The Karabakh region is emerging as an alternative green energy zone, Azerbaijani Deputy Economy Minister Anar Akhundov said during a foundation-laying ceremony for projects to restore and operate small hydroelectric power plants in Lachin, Azernews reports.

"Today, the development of the territories liberated from occupation is paramount. Under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, the "Great Return" program to our liberated lands is being successfully implemented. The region is evolving into a hub of alternative green energy. Active cooperation with private investors is being fostered in this direction," he stated.

To note, on June 1, a foundation-laying ceremony for a small hydroelectric power plant was held in Lachin.

As part of the project to operate five small hydroelectric power plants in the Kalbajar and Lachin districts of Azerbaijan, the foundation-laying ceremony for the Malibay small HPP took place.

Last December, Azerbaijan Investment Company OJSC, Demiroren Yatırım Holding, and Arges Enerji Team (Türkiye) signed a Joint Participation Agreement, according to which five small HPPs will be put into operation on the Hakari and Tartar rivers.

The total budget allocated for the project amounts to 25 million manat, or $14.7 million. In its entirety, the project aims to commission five stations with a combined capacity of 13.8 MW by the year 2025. These stations are expected to have a service life of 30 years, and the project implementation will generate 25 new employment opportunities.

The project's first phase involves constructing the Malibay HPP on the Zabukh river in Lachin district, with a capacity of 5.1 MW. In the subsequent stage, the Galacha 2 HPP (3.4 MW), Minkend HPP (1.8 MW), and Galacha 1 HPP (1.1 MW) are planned for construction. The third phase includes the construction of the Tartar 1 (2.4 MW) small HPP on the Tartar river in Kalbajar district.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz