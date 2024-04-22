Azerbaijan supports China's ‘One Belt One Road’ project: Elshad Iskandarov

22 April 2024 13:51 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

Azerbaijan supports China's One Belt, One Road project. The transport hub developing in Azerbaijan will also contribute to this project, Ambassador-at-Large of Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry, Elshad Iskandarov, said at the event Re-evaluation of Azerbaijan-China Relations: The Way Forward, Azernews reports.

Iskandarov stated that there is mutual cooperation regarding renewable and alternative energy sources: "China has committed to the construction of 230 MW power plants in Garabagh. That is, our relationships are based on a long-term perspective. Such conferences are not only related to the development of the partnership between Azerbaijan and China but also to the overlapping of the positions of both countries.”

He added that relations are based on the ancient history and culture of Azerbaijan and China. The contacts were mainly related to the Silk Road. These contacts are also reflected in Nizami Ganjavi's work, ‘Yeddi Gozal’. No one can deny the overall benefits of globalization in the world. This process is carried out on the basis of mutual interests. The unity of theory and practice should be taken as a basis."

The Ambassador-at-Large emphasized that regardless of global pressures, the rapprochement of positions between Azerbaijan and China continues: "China supported Azerbaijan in the Karabakh issue by demonstrating its position at the UN Security Council. Azerbaijan also supports China's position on many issues."

---

