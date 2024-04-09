Azerbaijan names bank branches to operate on upcoming holidays

9 April 2024 13:57 (UTC+04:00)

Certain branches and offices of banks, Azerpost LLC, and currency exchange points will operate during non-working days from April 10 through 14, 2024, Azernews reports, citing Trend.

According to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, 126 currency exchange offices operated by 17 banks (including three outlets of three banks operating round-the-clock), along with 68 branches of Azerpost LLC, and five licenced currency exchange points (including one operating round-the-clock) will be available to ensure continuous access to currency exchange services for citizens and tourists.

Holiday work schedule:

Banks

Azerpost

Currency exchange offices

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz