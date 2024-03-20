Freight transportation by sea transport in Azerbaijan increases
In January-February 2024, 1.3m tons of cargo were transported by sea transport in Azerbaijan, and 4,000 people were transported, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistics Committee.
