Freight transportation by sea transport in Azerbaijan increases

20 March 2024 16:25 (UTC+04:00)
In January-February 2024, 1.3m tons of cargo were transported by sea transport in Azerbaijan, and 4,000 people were transported, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistics Committee.

