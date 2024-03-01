Azerbaijani gas is of decisive importance for the future of Europe, PM Rama

1 March 2024 12:35 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's natural gas is of decisive importance for the common future of Europe.

According to Azernews, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama said this at the 10th meeting of ministers within the framework of the Southern Gas Corridor Consultative Council and the 2nd meeting of the ministers within the framework of the Green Energy Consultative Council held in Baku on March 1.

The Albanian PM emphasised that the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) plays an important role in Europe's energy security.

According to him, the SGC project has turned countries, companies, and international financial institutions into a bridge of intensive cooperation.

"Today, we can all testify that the Southern Gas Corridor has already changed the lives of many people and made Europe safer. At a time when Europe is increasing its supply of liquefied natural gas, the Southern Gas Corridor will undoubtedly remain one of the few stable and competitive sources of pipeline gas for the European Union."

E. Rama noted that Albania aims to continue to benefit from the SGC by investing in renewable energy projects and developing sustainable infrastructure.

Recall that today, the 10th ministerial meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council and the 2nd ministerial meeting of the Green Energy Advisory Council kicked off at the Gulustan Palace in Baku.

The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, addressed the event. ministerial meeti

