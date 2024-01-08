Azerbaijan to increase number of passenger and railway stations by end of 2027

8 January 2024 13:55 (UTC+04:00)

Nigar Hasanova

By the end of 2027, it is planned to rebuild 20 passenger stations on the Absheron peninsula, including the construction of 4 new stations along the corridor in the north-south direction between Bilajari station and Central Baku station and the construction of a new station in the territory of Khirdalan city on the line extending to Sumgayit.

According to Azernews, this was reflected in the Master Plan for the development of Baku until 2040.

Restoration of the line stretching from Bakikhanov station to Zira and consisting of 8 stations that will be rebuilt in Bulbula, Amirjan, Surakhani, Yeni Surakhani, Bina, Gala, Dübandi and Zira, creation of Garadagh-Guzdak, Zabrat-Mashtagha-Zagulba railway corridors, as well as Garadag region It is planned to create new railway stations in the territory and the Khojasan settlement.

In addition to these, the construction of a new railway line to Heydar Aliyev International Airport, as well as the restoration of the operation of the Hovsan railway station, are planned to develop the railway network and increase its role in public transport coordination.

It is planned to create a new Binagadi-Mehdiabad-Fatmai-Pirshaghi railway corridor by 2040 to provide a direct railway connection between the city centre and the northern direction of the peninsula and to expand the scope of railway transport.

By 2040, it is planned to increase the total length of the railway network in Baku from 195.4 km to 338.6 km, and the number of stations from 26 to 54.

