Fishing revives after thirty years in Lachin

Several production areas have already been established in the liberated district of Lachin, which has revived after thirty years. New enterprises also play an important role in employing former IDPs returning to the area, Azernews reports.

One such area is the Hakari Fishing Farm. More than 30 employees work here, and most of them are from Lachin.

Nurlan Agayev, an employee of Hakari Fishing Farm, said that there are 36 pools on the farm with a total area of ​​more than 6 hectares. The farm has all the possibilities for keeping and growing fish. Currently, three types of fish are kept here: steel trout, kur sturgeon, and lynx. It is planned to introduce the products to the Azerbaijani market next year. First of all, trout will be sold in April-May, and sturgeon in autumn.

According to him, necessary conditions have been created here for the activities and recreation of employees.

It is planned to increase the number of employees on the farm to 60 people in the future.