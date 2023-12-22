ASCO plans to increase number of ships sailing in Black and Mediterranean seas

22 December 2023 11:58 (UTC+04:00)

Nigar Hasanova Read more

Azerbaijan Caspian Sea Shipping JSC (ASCO) wants to increase the number of ships sailing in the Black and Mediterranean seas, Azernews reports.

Regarding the joint-stock company, Zaur Nagiyev, deputy chairman of the Board of Directors of the institution, said in a meeting with the employees of the international consulting company that they appointed Yachiyo Engineering Co., Ltd., by the Japan International Cooperation Agency to collect information for the improvement of the logistics functions of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor) in Central Asia and the Caucasus region.

The representatives of the consulting company were shown a video presentation about the history and activities of the Shipping Company, as well as the work done in the direction of fleet renewal.

Z. Nagiyev noted that President Ilham Aliyev has given important tasks in the direction of expanding the activities of ASCO in the Caspian Sea and non-Caspian waters and renewing the fleets. In this regard, ASCO is taking continuous measures, whether related to the development of the Middle Corridor or to increase the number of ships in the Black and Mediterranean seas.

The Vice-Chairman added that the Investment Plan for the renewal of the fleet was approved within the framework of the Strategy conceptually adopted by the Supervisory Board of ASCO. According to this Plan, the process of purchasing and putting into operation both dry cargo vessels and RoPax-type ferries will be continued, taking into account the Middle Corridor.

Horii Toshiaki, a representative of Yachiyo Engineering Co., Ltd. touched on the importance of the Middle Corridor and highly appreciated the work done by Azerbaijan, including ASCO, to increase the efficiency of the route.

The meeting continued with an exchange of views on the opportunities, including problems and new challenges, to strengthen the logistics functions of the Middle Corridor in Central Asia and the Caucasus region.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz