Azerbaijan increased meat imports by more than 3 per cent over the year

2 December 2023 13:41 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan imported 34k 860 tn of meat in January-October this year. With reference to the State Customs Committee, Azernews reports that the value of imports of this volume of meat was 69 million 995 thousand US dollars.

This is 1,054 tn ( 3.1% ) more than the corresponding period of 2022 in volume terms and 7 mln 385 k USD ( 11.8% ) more in value terms.

Thus, in the first 10 months of 2022 Azerbaijan imported 33 k 806 tn of meat worth 62 mln 610 k USD.

It should be noted that the value of meat imports in the reporting period amounted to 0.49% of the total value of Azerbaijan's imports.

