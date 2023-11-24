7th meeting of Joint Committee on visa regime held

24 November 2023 18:10 (UTC+04:00)

The 7th meeting of the Joint Committee on visa regime facilitation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the European Union was held in Baku on 23 November, according to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, Azernews reports.

The meeting was attended by officials of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry and other state institutions, as well as representatives of the General Directorate for Migration and Home Affairs of the European Union, employees of the European Union Delegation in Azerbaijan, as well as consuls of diplomatic missions of the European Union member states accredited in Azerbaijan.

The sides had a constructive and detailed discussion on the mechanisms of implementation of the simplifications arising from the provisions of the Agreement on Visa Facilitation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the European Union, signed on 29 November 2013, and the prospects for expanding mutually beneficial cooperation between the European Union and Azerbaijan in this field.

Referring to the statistical indicators for 15 November 2022 and 2023, it was underlined that there is a significant increase in the number of mutual visits between the citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the European Union.

During the meeting, the difficulties faced by the citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan in issuing visas to the diplomatic representations of the European Union Member States operating in the Republic of Azerbaijan and the mechanisms of their resolution were brought to the notice of the other side.

