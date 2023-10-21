New settlements & villages planned to be built on vacated territories

21 October 2023 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

During 2022-2026, 24 villages are planned in Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan districts, Azernews reports.

This was stated by Novras Jafarov, Executive Director of Restoration Construction and Management Services No.1 of East Zangezur Economic Region, at the panel "Contribution of Restoration Construction and Management Services to the Great Return" held as part of the Khazar Economic Region Construction Week.

Executive Director says that according to the 1st Great Return State Programme, 3 urban centres, 5 townships and 24 villages are planned to be built in Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan districts during 2022-2026.

The Executive Director noted that the village of Aghali in Zangilan district, which is considered the first address of the "Grand Return", has already been populated. Thus, 133 families totalling 649 people have been resettled in the village.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz