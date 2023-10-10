The "White Suits Girls" Campaign Wins Another Grand Prix

10 October 2023 19:44 (UTC+04:00)

The joint project of Azercell and the Azerbaijan Judo Federation the “White Suits Girls” won the highest award at another international festival

The “White Suits Girls” campaign implemented in partnership with Azercell and the Azerbaijan Judo Federation was awarded the Grand Prix at Red Jolbors, the largest communication festival in Central Asia. In addition to the Grand Prix, the project received a total of 3 gold, 1 silver, and two bronze prizes. "White Suits Girls" was selected as the winner in the following nominations from among 509 applications received from 6 countries (Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Russia):

Grand Prix Award of the Festival for 2023 “PR campaign" nomination – Golden prize “Campaign strategy” nomination – Golden prize “PR strategy” nomination – Golden prize "Integrated advertising campaign" nomination - Silver prize “Social video” nomination – Bronze prize “Sponsorship” nomination – Bronze prize

The jury was made up of advertising professionals from the UK, Malaysia, Russia, Italy, and New Zealand. It should be noted that the creative partner of the “White Suits Girls” campaign is the “Endorphin” advertising agency.

This is the second festival and the second Grand Prix award won by the social campaign "White Suits Girls". The project won 6 out of 13 categories at the "Ad Black Sea" international festival held in Georgia last month.

The "White Suits Girls" social campaign carried out by "Azercell Telekom" LLC in partnership with the Azerbaijan Judo Federation aims to encourage girls to develop and play sports. The campaign also addresses the issue of early marriage.

Within the “White Suits Girls” campaign, the first 1000 girls aged 7-14 who registered in the regions where schools and branches of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation operate, were presented with judogi.

For more information about the “White Suits Girls” project:

https://qizlaraagyarasir.az/#

---

