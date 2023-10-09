Azernews.Az

Monday October 9 2023

Azerbaijan increases gas supplies to EU countries

9 October 2023 18:44 (UTC+04:00)
In the first quarter of 2023, Azerbaijan increased gas supplies to European Union (EU) countries via the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) by 13 per cent or 2.8 billion cubic meters compared to the same period last year. Azerbaijan's share of total EU gas imports (pipeline and liquefied) in the first quarter of 2023 increased from 3 per cent to 4 per cent in the previous quarter, Azernews reports.

