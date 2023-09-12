Azerbaijan, Israel discuss possibilities of diversifying trade & economic relations

12 September 2023 19:17 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan and Israel discussed the possibilities of diversifying trade and economic relations, Azernews reports, citing a post on X by the Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov.

The Minister notes that he had a video conference with Israeli Agriculture Minister Avi Dichter. The conference discussed the current state and future opportunities for diversifying trade and economic relations. Besides, the sides examined opportunities for cooperation in the field of agriculture with an emphasis on ensuring food safety.

To recall, on September 11, Azerbaijan and Israel signed a “Declaration of Intent on Cooperation in the Field of Agriculture”, as well as a “Road Map for Cooperation in the Field of Agriculture for 2023-2025”.

The declaration reflects the intention to develop cooperation in these fields and it is planned to create a joint working group for ensuring the effective implementation of activities.

